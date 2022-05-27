 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hawkins Cooker Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.83 crore, up 11.68% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.83 crore in March 2022 up 11.68% from Rs. 243.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2022 down 10.85% from Rs. 23.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 34.29 crore in March 2021.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 45.33 in March 2021.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 5,249.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.65% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.

Hawkins Cooker
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.83 268.54 243.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.83 268.54 243.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.11 118.49 88.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.29 43.73 29.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.35 -21.38 -5.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.85 27.92 29.27
Depreciation 1.74 1.72 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.20 72.40 68.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.29 25.65 30.68
Other Income 1.04 1.18 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.33 26.83 32.81
Interest 1.43 1.08 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.90 25.75 31.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.90 25.75 31.63
Tax 7.53 6.60 7.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.37 19.15 23.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.37 19.15 23.97
Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 172.34
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.42 36.22 45.33
Diluted EPS 40.42 36.22 45.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.42 36.22 45.33
Diluted EPS 40.42 36.22 45.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:41 pm
