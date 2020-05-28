Hawkins Cooker Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 145.97 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.97 crore in March 2020 down 20.98% from Rs. 184.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2020 down 30.56% from Rs. 13.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2020 down 32.45% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2019.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.71 in March 2020 from Rs. 25.49 in March 2019.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 4,000.10 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 34.14% over the last 12 months.