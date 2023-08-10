Hawkins Cooker Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.43 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.43 crore in June 2023 up 2.88% from Rs. 197.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.80 crore in June 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.20 crore in June 2023 down 8.48% from Rs. 34.09 crore in June 2022.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has decreased to Rs. 39.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 43.62 in June 2022.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 6,655.80 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.06% returns over the last 6 months and 13.96% over the last 12 months.