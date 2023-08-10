English
    Hawkins Cooker Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.43 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

    Net Sales at Rs 203.43 crore in June 2023 up 2.88% from Rs. 197.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.80 crore in June 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.20 crore in June 2023 down 8.48% from Rs. 34.09 crore in June 2022.

    Hawkins Cooker EPS has decreased to Rs. 39.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 43.62 in June 2022.

    Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 6,655.80 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.06% returns over the last 6 months and 13.96% over the last 12 months.

    Hawkins Cooker
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.43253.85197.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.43253.85197.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.2890.5490.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.0721.3227.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.0016.46-22.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.3531.2227.17
    Depreciation2.052.021.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.6662.3342.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0229.9631.48
    Other Income2.131.360.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1531.3232.23
    Interest1.200.881.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.9530.4430.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.9530.4430.92
    Tax7.157.647.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.8022.8023.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.8022.8023.07
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves270.84270.84207.89
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.3343.1243.62
    Diluted EPS39.3343.1243.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.3343.1243.62
    Diluted EPS39.3343.1243.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

