Hawkins Cooker Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore, up 30.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore in June 2022 up 30.56% from Rs. 151.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2022 up 34.7% from Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.09 crore in June 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 26.33 crore in June 2021.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 43.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 32.39 in June 2021.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 5,612.85 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and -12.68% over the last 12 months.

Hawkins Cooker
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.74 271.83 151.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 197.74 271.83 151.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.20 104.11 75.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.32 38.29 27.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.78 7.35 -39.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.17 24.85 25.05
Depreciation 1.86 1.74 1.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.49 66.20 38.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.48 29.29 22.72
Other Income 0.75 1.04 2.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.23 30.33 24.80
Interest 1.31 1.43 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.92 28.90 23.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.92 28.90 23.03
Tax 7.85 7.53 5.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.07 21.37 17.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.07 21.37 17.13
Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 207.89 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.62 40.42 32.39
Diluted EPS 43.62 40.42 32.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.62 40.42 32.39
Diluted EPS 43.62 40.42 32.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
