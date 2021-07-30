Hawkins Cooker Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 151.45 crore, up 50.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.45 crore in June 2021 up 50.25% from Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2021 up 165.53% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.33 crore in June 2021 up 143.8% from Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2020.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 32.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.19 in June 2020.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 6,304.15 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.15% returns over the last 6 months and 53.69% over the last 12 months.