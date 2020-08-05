Hawkins Cooker Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.80 crore, down 29.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.80 crore in June 2020 down 29.06% from Rs. 142.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2020 down 52.85% from Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2020 down 52.78% from Rs. 22.87 crore in June 2019.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.19 in June 2020 from Rs. 25.86 in June 2019.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 4,122.50 on August 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.78% returns over the last 6 months and 49.38% over the last 12 months.