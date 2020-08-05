172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hawkins-cooker-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-100-80-crore-down-29-06-y-o-y-5651071.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hawkins Cooker Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.80 crore, down 29.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.80 crore in June 2020 down 29.06% from Rs. 142.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2020 down 52.85% from Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2020 down 52.78% from Rs. 22.87 crore in June 2019.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.19 in June 2020 from Rs. 25.86 in June 2019.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 4,122.50 on August 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.78% returns over the last 6 months and 49.38% over the last 12 months.

Hawkins Cooker
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations100.80145.97142.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations100.80145.97142.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.0561.6851.65
Purchase of Traded Goods6.0117.0618.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.67-21.00-5.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.8722.5121.76
Depreciation1.241.321.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.2151.1733.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7513.2321.02
Other Income0.810.750.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5613.9821.79
Interest1.371.010.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.1912.9720.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.1912.9720.87
Tax1.743.617.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.459.3613.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.459.3613.68
Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves134.37134.37--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.1917.7125.86
Diluted EPS12.1917.7125.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.1917.7125.86
Diluted EPS12.1917.7125.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Hawkins Cooker #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.