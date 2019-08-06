Hawkins Cooker Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 142.10 crore, up 17.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.10 crore in June 2019 up 17.69% from Rs. 120.74 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2019 up 27.97% from Rs. 10.69 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.87 crore in June 2019 up 26.14% from Rs. 18.13 crore in June 2018.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 25.86 in June 2019 from Rs. 20.22 in June 2018.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 2,759.65 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.12% returns over the last 6 months and -2.25% over the last 12 months.