Hawkins Cooker standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 120.74 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 120.74 169.37 80.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 120.74 169.37 80.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 50.12 58.15 34.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.16 16.36 13.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.72 6.55 -15.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.05 22.79 15.05 Depreciation 0.95 0.93 0.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.34 44.65 27.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.84 19.94 5.64 Other Income 1.34 1.50 2.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.18 21.44 7.83 Interest 0.92 1.10 0.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.26 20.34 6.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.26 20.34 6.88 Tax 5.57 7.52 2.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.69 12.82 4.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.69 12.82 4.57 Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.22 24.25 8.33 Diluted EPS 20.22 24.25 8.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.22 24.25 8.33 Diluted EPS 20.22 24.25 8.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited