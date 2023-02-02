 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hawkins Cooker Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.87 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.87 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 268.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2022 down 3.68% from Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2021.

Hawkins Cooker
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.87 297.33 268.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.87 297.33 268.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.69 118.21 118.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.82 27.75 43.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.89 13.74 -21.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.22 31.12 27.92
Depreciation 1.99 1.85 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.84 62.69 72.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.20 41.97 25.65
Other Income 1.31 0.75 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.51 42.72 26.83
Interest 1.28 1.39 1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.23 41.33 25.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.23 41.33 25.75
Tax 6.14 10.51 6.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.09 30.82 19.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.09 30.82 19.15
Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 207.89 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.22 58.28 36.22
Diluted EPS 34.22 58.28 36.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.22 58.28 36.22
Diluted EPS 34.22 58.28 36.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited