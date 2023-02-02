English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hawkins Cooker Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.87 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.87 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 268.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2022 down 3.68% from Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2021.

    Hawkins Cooker
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.87297.33268.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.87297.33268.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.69118.21118.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.8227.7543.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.8913.74-21.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2231.1227.92
    Depreciation1.991.851.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.8462.6972.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2041.9725.65
    Other Income1.310.751.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5142.7226.83
    Interest1.281.391.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.2341.3325.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.2341.3325.75
    Tax6.1410.516.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.0930.8219.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.0930.8219.15
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--207.89--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.2258.2836.22
    Diluted EPS34.2258.2836.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.2258.2836.22
    Diluted EPS34.2258.2836.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited