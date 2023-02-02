Hawkins Cooker Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.87 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.87 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 268.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2022 down 3.68% from Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2021.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 36.22 in December 2021.

