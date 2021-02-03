Hawkins Cooker Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 231.05 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.05 crore in December 2020 up 19.56% from Rs. 193.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.22 crore in December 2020 up 7.69% from Rs. 22.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.23 crore in December 2020 up 8.73% from Rs. 32.40 crore in December 2019.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 45.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 42.52 in December 2019.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 5,614.15 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.74% returns over the last 6 months and 25.08% over the last 12 months.