Hawkins Cooker Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 231.05 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.05 crore in December 2020 up 19.56% from Rs. 193.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.22 crore in December 2020 up 7.69% from Rs. 22.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.23 crore in December 2020 up 8.73% from Rs. 32.40 crore in December 2019.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 45.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 42.52 in December 2019.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 5,614.15 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.74% returns over the last 6 months and 25.08% over the last 12 months.

Hawkins Cooker
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations231.05193.20193.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations231.05193.20193.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials85.6958.5563.27
Purchase of Traded Goods27.6220.2422.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.6112.60-6.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.6026.2124.57
Depreciation1.381.221.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.1439.5657.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2334.8230.28
Other Income2.621.760.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8536.5831.21
Interest1.220.970.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.6335.6130.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.6335.6130.31
Tax8.419.627.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.2225.9922.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.2225.9922.49
Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves134.37134.37113.33
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS45.8149.1642.52
Diluted EPS45.8149.1642.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS45.8149.1642.52
Diluted EPS45.8149.1642.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Hawkins Cooker #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:11 pm

