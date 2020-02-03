Hawkins Cooker Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 193.25 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.25 crore in December 2019 up 10.62% from Rs. 174.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.49 crore in December 2019 up 80.5% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.40 crore in December 2019 up 55.62% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2018.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 42.52 in December 2019 from Rs. 23.56 in December 2018.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 4,247.10 on February 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 61.35% returns over the last 6 months and 46.21% over the last 12 months.