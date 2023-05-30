Hawa Engineers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.98 crore, up 32.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.98 crore in March 2023 up 32.36% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 84.27% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2023 up 26.79% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

Hawa Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

Hawa Engineers shares closed at 96.99 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.22% returns over the last 6 months and 84.22% over the last 12 months.