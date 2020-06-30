Hawa Engineers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, down 30.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in March 2020 down 30.62% from Rs. 14.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 up 26.96% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020 down 12.09% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.

Hawa Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2019.

Hawa Engineers shares closed at 23.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.