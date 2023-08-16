Hawa Engineers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.95 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.95 crore in June 2023 up 9.2% from Rs. 23.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 19.51% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Hawa Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

Hawa Engineers shares closed at 104.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.91% returns over the last 6 months and 87.58% over the last 12 months.