Hawa Engineers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore in June 2019 up 18.86% from Rs. 11.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2019 down 15.77% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2019 down 6.06% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2018.

Hawa Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2018.

Hawa Engineers shares closed at 25.70 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.51% returns over the last 6 months and -52.23% over the last 12 months.