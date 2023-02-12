Hawa Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 49.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in December 2022 up 49.16% from Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 131.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 91.23% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.