    Hawa Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 49.16% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawa Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in December 2022 up 49.16% from Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 131.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 91.23% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    Hawa Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8323.3916.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8323.3916.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.1119.5712.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.03-1.34-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.790.79
    Depreciation0.210.220.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.023.353.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.810.35
    Other Income0.150.070.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.880.880.36
    Interest0.700.620.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.270.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.270.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.180.270.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.180.270.08
    Equity Share Capital3.533.533.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.760.22
    Diluted EPS0.500.760.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.760.22
    Diluted EPS0.500.760.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited