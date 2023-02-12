Hawa Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 49.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in December 2022 up 49.16% from Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 131.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 91.23% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Hawa Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

Hawa Engineers shares closed at 64.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.35% returns over the last 6 months and 22.30% over the last 12 months.