Hawa Engineers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore, up 12.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore in December 2020 up 12.61% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 4.72% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 down 1.15% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

Hawa Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2019.

Hawa Engineers shares closed at 32.95 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.15% returns over the last 6 months and 78.11% over the last 12 months.