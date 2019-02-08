Hawa Engineers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2018 up 3.29% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018 up 21.05% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2017.

Hawa Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2017.

Hawa Engineers shares closed at 35.95 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.18% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.