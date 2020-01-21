App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Havells Q3 net up 3% at Rs 201 cr

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 195.72 crore during the October-December period of 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on January 21 posted 2.81 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 195.72 crore during the October-December period of 2018-19.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 2,298.39 crore as compared with Rs 2,553.85 crore in the year-ago period, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the quarter results, Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said the slowdown in industrial products impacted company's sales while the consumer segment remained stable.

"Contribution margins have improved marginally. There have been certain improvements in consumer demand and with low channel inventory, we expect better prospects in further quarters," he added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.35 per cent down at Rs 616.9 on the BSE.

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #Business #Havells India #Results

