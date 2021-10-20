MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Havells Q2 profit drops 7.34% to Rs 302.39 crore, sales up 31.6%

Havells Its revenue from operations rose by 31.65 per cent to Rs 3,238.04 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,459.49 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

PTI
October 20, 2021 / 07:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 7.34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 302.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose by 31.65 per cent to Rs 3,238.04 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,459.49 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Commenting on the result, Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, "We are enthused with healthy revenue growth across business verticals. Increase in commodity cost remains unabated creating margin headwinds. However, our outlook on demand remains fairly positive.”

Havells total expenses were at Rs 2,866.54 crore, up 35.60 per cent at Q2/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 2,113.92 crore.

Revenue from the switchgears segment was Rs 448.17 crore, up 21.03 per cent as against Rs 370.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Close

Related stories

Its cables segment revenue was at Rs 1,143.98 crore, up 45.79 per cent compared to Rs 784.67 crore of Q2/FY 2020-21.

Havells’ revenue from lighting and fixtures in Q2/FY 2021-22 was up 31.86 per cent to Rs 359.06 crore, against Rs 272.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

While electrical consumer durables (ECD) was up 25.77 per cent to Rs 729.36 crore as against Rs 579.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells had acquired in 2017, was up 23.59 per cent to Rs 346.60 crore during the July-September quarter as against Rs 280.44 crore.

Havells’ Revenue from Other Segment’ was at Rs 211.17 crore, up 22.81 per cent, as against Rs 171.94 crore.

Havells India Ltd said its board in a meeting held on Wednesday has declared an interim dividend of 300 per cent, which is Rs 3/- per Equity Share of Re. 1/.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,405.35 on BSE, down 1.35 per cent.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Havells India Ltd #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2021 07:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.