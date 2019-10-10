Havells Q2 PAT seen up 6.8% YoY to Rs. 190.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,371.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.
ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Havells to report net profit at Rs. 190.7 crore up 6.8% year-on-year (up 9.6% quarter-on-quarter).
Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,371.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 268 crore.
