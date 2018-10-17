Havells Q2 PAT seen up 15.1% YoY to Rs. 200 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durable sector. The brokerage house expects Havells to report net profit at Rs. 200 crore up 15.1% year-on-year (down 6.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,060 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 300 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.