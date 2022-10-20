 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Havells India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,668.94 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Havells India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,668.94 crore in September 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 3,221.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.87 crore in September 2022 down 38.03% from Rs. 301.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.40 crore in September 2022 down 30.72% from Rs. 476.90 crore in September 2021.

Havells India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.81 in September 2021.

Havells India shares closed at 1,248.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

Havells India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,668.94 4,230.14 3,221.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,668.94 4,230.14 3,221.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,065.68 2,391.55 1,900.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 704.82 785.76 462.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -234.88 -173.44 -245.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 306.81 302.08 249.43
Depreciation 72.08 72.06 62.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 86.69 113.37 32.55
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 452.75 449.43 377.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 214.99 289.33 381.29
Other Income 43.33 46.98 33.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 258.32 336.31 414.56
Interest 6.83 9.76 11.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 251.49 326.55 403.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 251.49 326.55 403.45
Tax 64.62 84.12 101.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 186.87 242.43 301.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 186.87 242.43 301.56
Equity Share Capital 62.65 62.65 62.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 3.87 4.81
Diluted EPS 2.98 3.87 4.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 3.87 4.81
Diluted EPS 2.98 3.87 4.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Havells India #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.