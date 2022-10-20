Havells India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,668.94 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,668.94 crore in September 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 3,221.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.87 crore in September 2022 down 38.03% from Rs. 301.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.40 crore in September 2022 down 30.72% from Rs. 476.90 crore in September 2021.

Havells India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.81 in September 2021.

Havells India shares closed at 1,248.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.