Havells India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,190.99 crore, up 23.27% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,190.99 crore in September 2018 up 23.27% from Rs. 1,777.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.62 crore in September 2018 up 4.44% from Rs. 171.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.37 crore in September 2018 up 0.61% from Rs. 222.02 crore in September 2017.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.74 in September 2017.

Havells India shares closed at 607.95 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.