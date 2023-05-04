Havells India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,849.59 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Havells India are:Net Sales at Rs 4,849.59 crore in March 2023 up 9.79% from Rs. 4,417.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.71 crore in March 2023 up 2.48% from Rs. 352.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 577.58 crore in March 2023 up 2.28% from Rs. 564.69 crore in March 2022.
Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in March 2022.
|Havells India shares closed at 1,241.30 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.54% returns over the last 6 months and -5.76% over the last 12 months.
|Havells India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,849.59
|4,119.71
|4,417.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,849.59
|4,119.71
|4,417.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,538.70
|2,321.99
|2,487.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|830.73
|673.27
|600.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.63
|-235.51
|34.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|326.16
|326.61
|275.32
|Depreciation
|77.40
|74.57
|70.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|109.52
|127.82
|68.83
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|511.08
|481.80
|430.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|453.37
|349.16
|449.81
|Other Income
|46.81
|39.90
|44.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|500.18
|389.06
|493.97
|Interest
|9.75
|7.28
|19.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|490.43
|381.78
|474.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|490.43
|381.78
|474.92
|Tax
|128.72
|97.84
|121.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|361.71
|283.94
|352.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|361.71
|283.94
|352.95
|Equity Share Capital
|62.65
|62.65
|62.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.77
|4.53
|5.64
|Diluted EPS
|5.77
|4.53
|5.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.77
|4.53
|5.64
|Diluted EPS
|5.77
|4.53
|5.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
