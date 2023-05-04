Havells India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,849.59 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,849.59 4,119.71 4,417.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,849.59 4,119.71 4,417.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,538.70 2,321.99 2,487.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 830.73 673.27 600.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.63 -235.51 34.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 326.16 326.61 275.32 Depreciation 77.40 74.57 70.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 109.52 127.82 68.83 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 511.08 481.80 430.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 453.37 349.16 449.81 Other Income 46.81 39.90 44.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 500.18 389.06 493.97 Interest 9.75 7.28 19.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 490.43 381.78 474.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 490.43 381.78 474.92 Tax 128.72 97.84 121.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 361.71 283.94 352.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 361.71 283.94 352.95 Equity Share Capital 62.65 62.65 62.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.77 4.53 5.64 Diluted EPS 5.77 4.53 5.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.77 4.53 5.64 Diluted EPS 5.77 4.53 5.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited