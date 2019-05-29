Havells India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,751.86 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,751.86 crore in March 2019 up 8.56% from Rs. 2,534.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.83 crore in March 2019 down 8.39% from Rs. 225.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.80 crore in March 2019 down 7.73% from Rs. 383.46 crore in March 2018.

Havells India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2018.

Havells India shares closed at 723.75 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.25% returns over the last 6 months and 28.54% over the last 12 months.