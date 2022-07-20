 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Havells India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,230.14 crore, up 62.81% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Havells India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,230.14 crore in June 2022 up 62.81% from Rs. 2,598.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.43 crore in June 2022 up 3.47% from Rs. 234.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.37 crore in June 2022 up 5.44% from Rs. 387.30 crore in June 2021.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2021.

Havells India shares closed at 1,258.70 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.94% returns over the last 6 months and 14.06% over the last 12 months.

Havells India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,230.14 4,417.05 2,598.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,230.14 4,417.05 2,598.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,391.55 2,487.64 1,294.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 785.76 600.17 310.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -173.44 34.47 66.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 302.08 275.32 232.49
Depreciation 72.06 70.72 61.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 113.37 68.83 45.17
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 449.43 430.09 296.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.33 449.81 291.53
Other Income 46.98 44.16 34.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 336.31 493.97 325.72
Interest 9.76 19.05 10.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 326.55 474.92 314.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 326.55 474.92 314.77
Tax 84.12 121.97 80.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 242.43 352.95 234.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 242.43 352.95 234.30
Equity Share Capital 62.65 62.63 62.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 5.64 3.74
Diluted EPS 3.87 5.64 3.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 5.64 3.74
Diluted EPS 3.87 5.64 3.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
