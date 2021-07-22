Havells India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.20 crore, up 75.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,598.20 crore in June 2021 up 75.66% from Rs. 1,479.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.30 crore in June 2021 up 269.91% from Rs. 63.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.30 crore in June 2021 up 137.51% from Rs. 163.07 crore in June 2020.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2020.

Havells India shares closed at 1,103.55 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and 84.12% over the last 12 months.