 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Havells India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,119.71 crore, up 12.8% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Havells India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,119.71 crore in December 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 3,652.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.94 crore in December 2022 down 7.18% from Rs. 305.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.63 crore in December 2022 down 5.22% from Rs. 489.14 crore in December 2021.

Havells India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.88 in December 2021.

Havells India shares closed at 1,205.45 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -7.89% over the last 12 months.

Havells India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,119.71 3,668.94 3,652.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,119.71 3,668.94 3,652.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,321.99 2,065.68 2,089.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 673.27 704.82 458.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -235.51 -234.88 -74.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 326.61 306.81 257.41
Depreciation 74.57 72.08 66.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 127.82 86.69 100.27
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 481.80 452.75 381.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 349.16 214.99 374.15
Other Income 39.90 43.33 48.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 389.06 258.32 422.95
Interest 7.28 6.83 12.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 381.78 251.49 410.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 381.78 251.49 410.65
Tax 97.84 64.62 104.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 283.94 186.87 305.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 283.94 186.87 305.92
Equity Share Capital 62.65 62.65 62.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 2.98 4.88
Diluted EPS 4.53 2.98 4.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 2.98 4.88
Diluted EPS 4.53 2.98 4.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Havells India #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm