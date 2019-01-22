Havells India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,518.43 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,518.43 crore in December 2018 up 28.11% from Rs. 1,965.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.67 crore in December 2018 up 0.67% from Rs. 194.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.64 crore in December 2018 up 12.99% from Rs. 289.98 crore in December 2017.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2017.

Havells India shares closed at 677.70 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.09% returns over the last 6 months and 22.63% over the last 12 months.