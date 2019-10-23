App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells India Q2 standalone net profit up at Rs 181cr

Revenue for the electrical consumer durables and cables segments rose 14.6 percent and 7.2 percent to Rs 550.5 crore and Rs 821.3 crore, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Havells India has reported 1.5 percent year-on-year jump in its Q2 FY20 standalone net profit to Rs 181.4 crore. Revenue rose 1.8 percent to Rs 2,230.3 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10.8 percent at Rs 234 crore, while EBITDA margin was down 150 bps at 10.5 percent.

Tax expense of the company stood at Rs 23.7 crore versus Rs 75.4 crore.

Revenue for the electrical consumer durables and cables segments rose 14.6 percent and 7.2 percent to Rs 550.5 crore and Rs 821.3 crore, respectively. Contribution from Lloyd's consumer business fell 30.2 percent to Rs 180 crore. Revenue from the switchgears segment too declined to Rs 397.7 crore.

At 15:16 hrs, Havells India was quoting at Rs 670.00, down Rs 8.35, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #Havells Inda #Results

