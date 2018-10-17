Havells India Q2 net profit up 4% at Rs 178.6cr; revenue rises 23%

Havells India has reported 4 percent jump in its second quarter (July-Sept) net profit at Rs 178.6 crore against Rs 171.02 crore.

Revenue increased by 23.3 percent at Rs 2190.99 crore against Rs 1,777.36 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 2 percent at Rs 262.5 crore versus Rs 257 crore, while EBITDA margin was at 12 percent versus 14.4 percent.

During the quarter, the company has Invested Rs 16.66 crore to acquire remaining 31.08 percent shareholding in its subsidiary company Promptec Renewable Energy Solution. Promptec has become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Havells India ended at Rs 586.15, down Rs 23.00, or 3.78 percent on the BSE.