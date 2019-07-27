Havells India Q1 misses estimates, profit falls 16% over muted growth in key segments

Electrical equipment manufacturer Havells India, on July 27, reported a 16.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in June quarter consolidated profit on muted growth in key segments like cables, lighting and switchgears.

The company's profit fell to Rs 177.09 crore over the June quarter, down from Rs 211.2 crore reported for the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue grew by 4.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,717 crore for the quarter that ended on June 2019, with its electrical consumer durables business showing a double digit growth of 24 percent YoY in Q1FY20.

And the rest of its segments showed tepid growth, with the company's switchgears business revenue rising half a percent, cables showing a 3.8 percent growth and its lighting and fixtures growing by 5 percent, which all contribution to total revenue was 69 percent in Q1.

"Switchgears being related to construction have been subdued owing to realty and project slow down. Industrial cable and professional lighting demand impacted by delay in fresh government projects since elections," Havells said in its BSE filing.

"Electrical consumer durables delivered a superior performance amidst tepid market scenario. Apart from fans, there is high growth from SDA, water heater, water purifier and air coolers," it added.

On its air conditioner (AC) business front, the company said AC offtake recovered from Q4FY19, albeit it continued to be soft. The steep decline in LED panels has caused overall lower sales for Lloyd, it added.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 279.2 crore, and margin contracted 170bps to 10.3 percent in Q1.

All numbers missed analyst expectations. Profit was estimated to reach Rs 240 crore on revenues worth Rs 2,960 crore, and EBITDA was expected to be at Rs 365 crore with margin at 12.3 percent for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.