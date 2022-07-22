Havells India: Margins crack further in Q1

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Havells India has had a rough start to fiscal year FY23. The company reported strong revenues for the June quarter, but margins remain an area of big concern as expenses are climbing faster than revenue. Moreover, the volatility in commodity prices has started hampering demand across institutional segments. Quarterly result highlights (image) The operating revenue for the quarter surged 63 percent YoY to Rs 4,244 crore, partly driven by a favourable base. Like last quarter, the growth was broad-based with...