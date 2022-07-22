HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Havells India: Margins crack further in Q1

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

Havells India has had a rough start to fiscal year FY23. The company reported strong revenues for the June quarter, but margins remain an area of big concern as expenses are climbing faster than revenue.

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Havells India has had a rough start to fiscal year FY23. The company reported strong revenues for the June quarter, but margins remain an area of big concern as expenses are climbing faster than revenue. Moreover, the volatility in commodity prices has started hampering demand across institutional segments. Quarterly result highlights (image)   The operating revenue for the quarter surged 63 percent YoY to Rs 4,244 crore, partly driven by a favourable base. Like last quarter, the growth was broad-based with...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers