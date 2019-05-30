Havells India Q4 profit falls to Rs 207 cr; here's what global brokerages say

Havells India shares fell 3 percent intraday on May 30 after the company reported a decline in its Q4 profits YoY.

Global brokerage houses said they expect weak performance to continue in Q1FY20 after disappointing March quarter.

The stock was quoting at Rs 714, down Rs 16, or 2.19 percent on the BSE at 0958 hours IST. the stock has shed more than 8 percent in the last one month.

The demand slowdown and delayed summer impacted Lloyd business that resulted in weak earnings.

The electrical equipment maker, on May 29, showed a 8.4 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 206.83 crore as operating income plunged nearly 10 percent to Rs 322.9 crore with margin contraction of 238 bps after 35.2 percent increase in employee benefits expenses.

However, revenue during the quarter grew 8.5 percent to Rs 2,751.9 crore.

Lloyd consumer business saw 8.9 percent year-on-year fall in revenue at Rs 532.4 crore and its EBIT declined 37.8 percent and margin contracted 700 bps YoY.

Its switchgear business grew 10.7 percent, cables segment 16.8 percent and lighting and fixtures business 17.7 percent YoY.

Here is what brokerages say about Havells after Q4 show:

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 850 | Return: 16 percent

We have a buy rating on the stock and have slashed price target to Rs 850 from Rs 886 as we reduced FY20/FY21 EPS estimates by 11 / 12 percent and revenue estimate by 6 percent and margin by 45 bps.

The fourth quarter revenue was below estimates due to the slowdown in demand.

Margin was weak, impacted by custom duties and weaker mix. Slowdown should moderate going forward as liquidity improves in the market.

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 775 | Return: 6 percent

We retain buy on strong earnings growth outlook and raised price target to Rs 775 from Rs 765.

The weak Q4 was predominantly due to disappointing Lloyd segment.

Management commentary on medium-term outlook was strong but flagged continued demand softness in Q1.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 830 | Return: 14 percent

We maintain buy rating with a target price at Rs 830 as we are bullish on the company given its market leadership, strong product mix and distribution.

Company is poised for a multi-year growth trajectory. At 42x/35x PE on FY20/21, valuations are at a premium, but varied product mix and solid returns should support premium multiples.

Delayed summer impacted Lloyd business but core growth was robust in Q4.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 780 | Return: 7 percent

We have an outperform rating on the stock but have slashed price target to Rs 780 from Rs 815 earlier as we cut FY20/21 earnings estimates by 6/4 percent.

AC channel inventory has now normalised and the company looks attractive given affordable housing push.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 750 | Return: 3 percent

We maintain a neutral rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 750 as Q1 is likely to be weak, but we expect improvement over the next few quarters.

March quarter earnings missed due to demand slowdown & delayed start of summer. Except for cable segment, contribution was below estimates for each segment.

