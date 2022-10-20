English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Havells India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,679.49 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Havells India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,679.49 crore in September 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 3,238.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.01 crore in September 2022 down 38.16% from Rs. 302.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.62 crore in September 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 478.26 crore in September 2021.

    Havells India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.83 in September 2021.

    Close

    Havells India shares closed at 1,248.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

    Havells India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,679.494,244.463,238.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,679.494,244.463,238.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,065.682,391.551,899.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods713.09797.58476.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-234.88-173.44-245.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost308.48303.73250.96
    Depreciation72.1072.0762.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses86.69113.3732.55
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses453.58450.14378.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.75289.46382.61
    Other Income43.7747.5933.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.52337.05415.90
    Interest6.839.7611.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax251.69327.29404.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax251.69327.29404.79
    Tax64.6884.13102.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities187.01243.16302.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period187.01243.16302.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates187.01243.16302.39
    Equity Share Capital62.6562.6562.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.983.884.83
    Diluted EPS2.983.884.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.983.884.83
    Diluted EPS2.983.884.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Havells India #Results
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.