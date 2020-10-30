Havells India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,459.49 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,459.49 crore in September 2020 up 10.16% from Rs. 2,232.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.36 crore in September 2020 up 81.81% from Rs. 179.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 501.44 crore in September 2020 up 90.41% from Rs. 263.35 crore in September 2019.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.87 in September 2019.

Havells India shares closed at 725.15 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.58% returns over the last 6 months and 8.52% over the last 12 months.