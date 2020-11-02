172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|havells-india-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2459-49-crore-up-10-16-y-o-y-2-6054271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,459.49 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Havells India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,459.49 crore in September 2020 up 10.16% from Rs. 2,232.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.36 crore in September 2020 up 81.81% from Rs. 179.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 501.44 crore in September 2020 up 90.41% from Rs. 263.35 crore in September 2019.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.87 in September 2019.

Havells India shares closed at 727.90 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.69% returns over the last 6 months and 4.93% over the last 12 months.

Havells India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,459.491,483.402,232.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,459.491,483.402,232.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,260.61488.061,118.03
Purchase of Traded Goods381.85181.05284.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-172.79298.53-44.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost215.90177.75241.20
Depreciation59.1060.4153.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses19.366.0674.19
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses332.62200.35324.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax362.8471.19182.05
Other Income79.5032.1627.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax442.34103.35209.96
Interest17.2716.725.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax425.0786.63204.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax425.0786.63204.82
Tax98.7122.6525.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities326.3663.98179.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----0.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period326.3663.98179.51
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates326.3663.98179.51
Equity Share Capital62.6062.6062.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.211.022.87
Diluted EPS5.211.022.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.211.022.87
Diluted EPS5.211.022.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Havells India #Results

