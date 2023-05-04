Havells India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,859.21 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,859.21 4,127.57 4,426.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,859.21 4,127.57 4,426.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,538.70 2,321.99 2,488.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 838.94 679.14 607.18 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.63 -235.51 34.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 327.88 328.23 276.89 Depreciation 77.42 74.58 70.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 109.52 127.82 68.83 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 514.39 482.29 430.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.73 349.03 449.19 Other Income 46.71 39.64 44.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 496.44 388.67 493.30 Interest 9.75 7.28 19.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 486.69 381.39 474.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 486.69 381.39 474.25 Tax 128.65 97.87 121.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 358.04 283.52 352.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 358.04 283.52 352.48 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 358.04 283.52 352.48 Equity Share Capital 62.65 62.65 62.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.71 4.53 5.63 Diluted EPS 5.71 4.53 5.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.71 4.53 5.63 Diluted EPS 5.71 4.53 5.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited