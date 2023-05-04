Havells India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,859.21 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Havells India are:Net Sales at Rs 4,859.21 crore in March 2023 up 9.78% from Rs. 4,426.26 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.04 crore in March 2023 up 1.58% from Rs. 352.48 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 573.86 crore in March 2023 up 1.74% from Rs. 564.04 crore in March 2022.
    Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2022.Havells India shares closed at 1,241.30 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.54% returns over the last 6 months and -5.76% over the last 12 months.
    Havells India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,859.214,127.574,426.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,859.214,127.574,426.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,538.702,321.992,488.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods838.94679.14607.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.63-235.5134.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost327.88328.23276.89
    Depreciation77.4274.5870.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses109.52127.8268.83
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses514.39482.29430.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax449.73349.03449.19
    Other Income46.7139.6444.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax496.44388.67493.30
    Interest9.757.2819.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax486.69381.39474.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax486.69381.39474.25
    Tax128.6597.87121.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities358.04283.52352.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period358.04283.52352.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates358.04283.52352.48
    Equity Share Capital62.6562.6562.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.714.535.63
    Diluted EPS5.714.535.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.714.535.63
    Diluted EPS5.714.535.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

