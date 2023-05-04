Havells India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,859.21 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Havells India are:Net Sales at Rs 4,859.21 crore in March 2023 up 9.78% from Rs. 4,426.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.04 crore in March 2023 up 1.58% from Rs. 352.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 573.86 crore in March 2023 up 1.74% from Rs. 564.04 crore in March 2022.
Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2022.
|Havells India shares closed at 1,241.30 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.54% returns over the last 6 months and -5.76% over the last 12 months.
|Havells India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,859.21
|4,127.57
|4,426.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,859.21
|4,127.57
|4,426.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,538.70
|2,321.99
|2,488.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|838.94
|679.14
|607.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.63
|-235.51
|34.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|327.88
|328.23
|276.89
|Depreciation
|77.42
|74.58
|70.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|109.52
|127.82
|68.83
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|514.39
|482.29
|430.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|449.73
|349.03
|449.19
|Other Income
|46.71
|39.64
|44.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|496.44
|388.67
|493.30
|Interest
|9.75
|7.28
|19.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|486.69
|381.39
|474.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|486.69
|381.39
|474.25
|Tax
|128.65
|97.87
|121.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|358.04
|283.52
|352.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|358.04
|283.52
|352.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|358.04
|283.52
|352.48
|Equity Share Capital
|62.65
|62.65
|62.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.71
|4.53
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|5.71
|4.53
|5.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.71
|4.53
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|5.71
|4.53
|5.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited