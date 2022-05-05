 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Havells India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,426.26 crore, up 32.55% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Havells India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,426.26 crore in March 2022 up 32.55% from Rs. 3,339.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.48 crore in March 2022 up 16.01% from Rs. 303.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.04 crore in March 2022 up 3.52% from Rs. 544.84 crore in March 2021.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in March 2021.

Havells India shares closed at 1,253.00 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 27.09% over the last 12 months.

Havells India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,426.26 3,664.21 3,339.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,426.26 3,664.21 3,339.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,488.49 2,089.59 2,000.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 607.18 467.70 586.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.47 -74.70 -498.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 276.89 258.84 259.83
Depreciation 70.74 66.20 65.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 68.83 100.27 55.76
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 430.47 382.30 427.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.19 374.01 443.18
Other Income 44.11 48.84 36.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 493.30 422.85 479.84
Interest 19.05 12.30 23.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 474.25 410.55 456.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 474.25 410.55 456.33
Tax 121.77 104.73 152.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 352.48 305.82 303.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 352.48 305.82 303.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 352.48 305.82 303.83
Equity Share Capital 62.63 62.63 62.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.63 4.88 4.85
Diluted EPS 5.63 4.88 4.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.63 4.88 4.85
Diluted EPS 5.63 4.88 4.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
