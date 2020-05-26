Havells India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,217.44 crore, down 19.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,217.44 crore in March 2020 down 19.51% from Rs. 2,754.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 177.73 crore in March 2020 down 10.67% from Rs. 198.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.23 crore in March 2020 down 23.13% from Rs. 345.05 crore in March 2019.

Havells India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.18 in March 2019.

Havells India shares closed at 459.35 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.06% returns over the last 6 months and -39.20% over the last 12 months.