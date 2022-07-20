Havells India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,244.46 crore, up 62.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,244.46 crore in June 2022 up 62.62% from Rs. 2,609.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.16 crore in June 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 235.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.12 crore in June 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 389.51 crore in June 2021.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2021.

Havells India shares closed at 1,258.70 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.94% returns over the last 6 months and 14.06% over the last 12 months.