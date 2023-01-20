English
    Havells India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,127.57 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Havells India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,127.57 crore in December 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 3,664.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.52 crore in December 2022 down 7.29% from Rs. 305.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.25 crore in December 2022 down 5.28% from Rs. 489.05 crore in December 2021.

    Havells India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.88 in December 2021.

    Havells India shares closed at 1,205.45 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -7.89% over the last 12 months.

    Havells India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,127.573,679.493,664.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,127.573,679.493,664.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,321.992,065.682,089.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods679.14713.09467.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-235.51-234.88-74.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost328.23308.48258.84
    Depreciation74.5872.1066.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses127.8286.69100.27
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses482.29453.58382.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax349.03214.75374.01
    Other Income39.6443.7748.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax388.67258.52422.85
    Interest7.286.8312.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax381.39251.69410.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax381.39251.69410.55
    Tax97.8764.68104.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities283.52187.01305.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period283.52187.01305.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates283.52187.01305.82
    Equity Share Capital62.6562.6562.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.532.984.88
    Diluted EPS4.532.984.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.532.984.88
    Diluted EPS4.532.984.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

