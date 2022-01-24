Havells India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,664.21 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,664.21 crore in December 2021 up 15.4% from Rs. 3,175.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.82 crore in December 2021 down 12.66% from Rs. 350.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.05 crore in December 2021 down 10.94% from Rs. 549.10 crore in December 2020.

Havells India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.59 in December 2020.

Havells India shares closed at 1,241.55 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.84% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.