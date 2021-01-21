Havells India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,175.20 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,175.20 crore in December 2020 up 39.67% from Rs. 2,273.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 350.14 crore in December 2020 up 74.01% from Rs. 201.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 549.10 crore in December 2020 up 86.34% from Rs. 294.67 crore in December 2019.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.22 in December 2019.

Havells India shares closed at 1,020.15 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.21% returns over the last 6 months and 63.15% over the last 12 months.