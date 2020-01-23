Havells India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,273.29 crore, down 9.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,273.29 crore in December 2019 down 9.93% from Rs. 2,523.81 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.22 crore in December 2019 up 2.81% from Rs. 195.72 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.67 crore in December 2019 down 10.3% from Rs. 328.52 crore in December 2018.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Havells India shares closed at 600.50 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.91% returns over the last 6 months and -15.64% over the last 12 months.