Hatsun Agro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,635.42 crore, up 23.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,635.42 crore in September 2021 up 23.24% from Rs. 1,327.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.10 crore in September 2021 up 24.79% from Rs. 65.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.71 crore in September 2021 up 7.92% from Rs. 195.24 crore in September 2020.

Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.11 in September 2020.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 1,477.95 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 99.55% returns over the last 6 months and 131.77% over the last 12 months.